Tristan Thompson treats Kim Kardashian’s son Saint to shopping spree at Nike and Kris Jenner praises him for doing school run on reality show… after he was branded a deadbeat dad who ‘ignores’ his first born son

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kim Kardashian was in Milan for a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show when she checked in with her kids and heard that her sister Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, was treating her son Saint to a shopping spree at the Nike store.

The 42-year-old mother made a video call to her 7-year-old son Saint, asking how he felt about hanging out with Tristan, with Saint revealing that he took him to the Nike store.

The episode also featured family matriarch Kris Jenner praising Thompson for taking his children to school.

Kris also admitted that Thompson has made some mistakes, but thinks there will be a “void” in Khloe’s home when he moves out of her home – where he has been staying while his house finished construction after its roof collapsed.

The episode also comes days after the aunt of Thompson’s eldest child, six-year-old son Prince, accused the NBA player of being a lousy father and absent father.

Tristan Treats: Kim Kardashian was in Milan for a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show when she checked in with her kids and heard that Tristan Thompson, her sister Khloe’s ex, was treating her son Saint to shopping at a Nike store

Praise: The episode also featured family matriarch Kris Jenner praising Thompson for taking his kids to school

Saint: The 42-year-old mother made a video call to her 7-year-old son Saint, asking how he felt about hanging out with Tristan, with Saint revealing that he took him to the Nike store

Kim makes a video call to Saint, who says Tristan went to the Nike store, but when an excited Kim tries to get more details, Saint just says, “Bye, I love you,” and hangs up.

She “tries for another kid” and calls North, who shows her mother burning sage in the house as North says, “Get out of my house” and points to Kim’s bathtub.

Kim asks if Psalm and Chi are there, but North is already saying, “Hi, I love you” as Kim tells her not to make a mess.

Kim adds, confessionally, “I mean, my kids don’t care that I’m gone, are having the time of their lives and have completely taken over my house like they’re running it.”

Earlier in the episode, Tristan stopped by Kris Jenner’s house and thanked her for making the necessary calls to get him a job as an NBA analyst at ESPN.

Kris adds, confessionally, “We know Tristan has made some mistakes. “I know he’s truly sorry for the way he hurt Khloé, and I’m sure he regrets those mistakes every day.”

Back in the kitchen, Tristan says, “the kids are growing fast, they love carpooling and going to school in the morning.”

Kris adds, confessionally, “Really the most important thing for everyone right now is raising those kids, and I’m afraid that with Tristan moving, Khloe is going to create a void there.”

Kim calls: Kim makes a video call to Saint, who says Tristan went to the Nike store, but when an excited Kim tries to get more details, Saint simply says, “Bye, I love you,” and hangs up

Kim and North: She ‘tries for another child’ and calls North, who shows her mother burning sage in the house, while North says, ‘Get out of my house’ and points to Kim’s bathtub

Kris tells Tristan that “kids remember all those things,” adding that she also “gets emotionally involved, especially in True’s class.” There was a kid who was so aggressive and I just wanted to say, ‘Listen…’ and then I said, ‘No, that’s probably not a good idea. That’s not your child.” Your grandmother is a bully.

Kai Cyre, the aunt of Tristan Thompson’s eldest child, Prince Oliver Thompson, called out the NBA player for being an absent parent to the six-year-old, and advised Kim Kardashian not to publicly praise him for his parenting.

Cyre, a 31-year-old nurse and the sister of Prince’s mother Jordan Craig, took to Instagram on Thursday to express her dismay over what she says is a lack of time, attention and financial resources that Thompson, 32, has set aside for his firstborn child.

Cyre told more than 255,000 Instagram followers that she was breaking with her usual protocol of not publicly commenting on the topic after seeing how Thompson — who is the father of three other children — is publicly portrayed as a loving parent.

“It’s been so hard not to say anything, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy I haven’t done that in seven years, but this is just too much,” said Cyre, whose full name is Kaicyre Palmers.

Cyre said, “It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these fun things for others, but can’t show up and be a real parent to my nephew, Prince.