Seven people killed, others injured, in Israeli shelling of house south of Gaza, number likely to rise

NNA – At least seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike that bombarded a house in Khan Yunis city, south of the besieged Gaza Strip, said medical sources.

Sources said seven people who were pulled out dead and others injured were brought to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis following an Israeli airstrike on a house west of Khan Yunis.

The number of people killed in the airstrike that targeted a densely populated area is likely to rise as paramedics are still unable to pull out all the bodies and injured from under the rubble.

Others were reportedly injured in an Israeli shelling of a house in Beit Hanoun city to the north of the Strip. —-WAFA

