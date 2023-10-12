Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from President of France

NNA – The Saudi Press Agency has reported that quot;His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received a telephone call today from the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

During the call, the ongoing military escalation in Gaza was discussed.

HRH the Crown Prince stressed the need to discuss the ways of halting the military operations that claimed the lives of innocent people.

He also emphasized the Kingdomrsquo;s endeavor to intensify communication, work to calm the situation, halt the current escalation, and respect international humanitarian law, including lifting the siege off Gaza, and work to create conditions to bring the stability and restore the path of peace to ensure that the Palestinian people would obtain their legitimate rights and achieve fair and lasting peace.

HRH the Crown Prince also stressed the Kingdomrsquo;s rejection of targeting civilians or disrupting the infrastructure and vital interests that affect their daily lives.quot; —-SPA

