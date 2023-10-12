Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Heinous Israeli massacre claims 15 lives in Jabalia

    By

    Oct 12, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – A devastating Israeli airstrike targeted a civilian house this early morning in the northern region of Gaza, leading to the tragic loss of 15 Palestinian lives and leaving dozens injured, according to WAFA correspondent on the ground.

    Reports indicate that the Israeli occupation targeted with the airstrike a house belonging to the Mutawik family on Nazzah Street in the Jabalia refugee camp, located in the north of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli attack resulted in the loss of 15 civilian lives and caused numerous individuals to sustain various injuries.nbsp;

    The wounded have been rushed to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment.

    The attack further inflicted significant damage to the surrounding homes and infrastructure. The relentless Israeli aggression on Gaza continues to take a heavy toll on the civilian Palestinian population, with the most recent airstrike intensifying the suffering in the region.

    At least 1,000 Palestinians, the majority of them civilians, have been killed by the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7. —-WAFA

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.A.H.
    nbsp;

    By

