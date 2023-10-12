Barbarian Israeli airstrike kills 18 civilians, including 2 infants, in Khan Yunis

NNA – Rescue teams in Khan Yunis , south of the Gaza Strip, retrieved last night the dead bodies of 18 Palestinians, including 2 infants, who tragically died in an Israeli occupation airstrike which leveled two homes to the ground in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

WAFA correspondent said Israeli warplanes targeted with missiles the home of the Abu al-Rish family in the Khan Yunis refugee camp, completely destroying it upon the heads of its civilian occupants and killing nine civilians, including five from the Abu al-Rish family. Among the casualties were a woman and her infant from the Abu Shamalah family, an infant from the Shurrab family.nbsp;

Many others sustained severe injuries, and the surrounding homes suffered significant material damage.

The Israeli military also struck the home of the Bshiti family in the Ma#39;an area, southeast of Khan Yunis, leading to the tragic murder of a citizen, his spouse, and seven of their children.

Throughout the night, Israeli warplanes carried out dozens of airstrikes on civilian residences and targeted numerous agricultural lands across Gaza. Israeli naval warships also fired hundreds of artillery shells along the coastal road to the west of Gaza#39;s provinces.nbsp;

These attacks came as the United Nations called for the establishment of a safe corridor to facilitate the delivery of much-needed medical, food, and fuel supplies, essential for powering Gaza#39;s electricity generation station. nbsp;—-WAFA

