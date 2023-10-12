Makary’s representative in solidarity gathering with Palestine: To derive lessons from Gaza events

NNA – The quot;League of the Sons of Beirutquot; and the quot;Beirut Solidarity Gatheringquot; organized a meeting in solidarity with the Palestinian people and its right of return and self-determination.

The gathering was attended by representatives of Fatah Movement and Palestine Liberation Organization, among other Lebanese and Palestinian dignitaries, including the representative of Caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makary, his advisor Mosbah al-Ali.

In his word, al-Ali called for quot;deriving lessons from the current events in Gaza.quot;

He also felicitated the Palestinian people on liberating parts of its occupied territory, adding that the collapse and end of the Zionist entity is near.

===========R.A.H.