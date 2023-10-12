Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    Rockets fired at Tel Aviv after Israeli strikes on Gaza 'civilians': Hamas

    NNA – Hamas militants on October 12 fired a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv in response to Israeli air strikes that targeted quot;civiliansquot; in two Gaza refugee camps, the Palestinian group said.

    quot;Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades fired rockets at Tel Aviv in response to (Israeli strikes) targeting civilians in Al-Shati and Jabalia camps,quot; Hamas said, referring to its armed wing, in a text message sent to journalists.

    AFP correspondents witnessed dozens of air strikes over 30 minutes on October 12 morning in the direction of Al-Shati camp and in the blockaded strip#39;s north.

    quot;The occupation (Israeli forces) committed massacres this morning in Al-Shati camp and Jabalia camp, leaving dozens of martyrs and injured,quot; Iyad al-Buzum, spokesman for the Hamas interior ministry, told AFP.

    AFP journalists saw at least seven dead bodies and six buildings destroyed in Al-Shati camp.

    Israel has launched a withering air campaign against Hamas militants in the blockaded Gaza Strip after the Islamists carried out a massive assault on Israel on October 7 that killed more than 1,200 people.

    Around another 1,200 people have been killed in the Palestinian coastal enclave in Israeli air strikes, according to Hamas officials. —AFP

