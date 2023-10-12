Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Iranian Ambassador: Abdollahian begins regional tour today, including Lebanon

    By

    Oct 12, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, announced, in a post on X platform on Thursday, that Iran#39;s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will begin a tour in the region today.

    quot;Amid the ongoing developments in Palestine and the crimes perpetrated against Gaza and their perilous repercussions, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, begins today a tour in the region, including the Lebanese Republic,quot; Amani wrote.

    By

