Israel will not supply water, fuel to Gaza until hostages freed: Minister

NNA – Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz vowed Thursday his country would not allow basic resources or humanitarian aid into Gaza until Hamas released the people it abducted during its surprise weekend onslaught.

quot;Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electric switch will be turned on, no water tap will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home,quot; he said in a statement.

Around 150 Israelis, foreigners and dual nationals were abducted to the Gaza Strip by Hamas militants as part of the Saturday attack that killed more than 1,200 people in Israeli towns and communities around the enclave.

Israel has in turn launched a withering air campaign against Hamas militants in the blockaded Gaza Strip, killing around 1,200 people.

In recent days Israel announced a quot;complete seigequot; on Gaza, cutting off water, fuel and electricity supplies. The Palestinian territory#39;s sole power plant shut down on Wednesday after running out of fuel. —-AFP

