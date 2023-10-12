Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    Trump Lawyers Want Us to Believe Key Witness Knows Nothing

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    For years, a high-ranking accountant at the Trump Organization was the point man for ensuring that tweaked numbers padded Donald Trump’s wealth on paper.

    But when he appeared on the witness stand at the former president’s bank fraud trial last week, the accountant’s supposed finance expertise suddenly vanished into thin air.

    Jeffrey McConney, who recently retired as the company’s controller, has spent recent years facing close legal scrutiny.

