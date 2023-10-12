Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

Gabriela Cavallin arrived in Britain from Brazil this week

Antony’s ex-girlfriend will be interviewed by GMP on Thursday

She claimed the Man United star assaulted her four times

Antony’s ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin visited one of Manchester’s celebrity hotspots when she arrived in Britain, ahead of a formal interview with Greater Manchester Police on Thursday.

The influencer was flown from Brazil after making allegations – which the player strongly denies – that he assaulted her four times, including twice in Britain.

On Wednesday evening she visited Chinawhite, a popular Northern Quarter nightclub and Japanese restaurant SakkuSamba in Spinningfields.

The DJ and influencer documented her visits on Instagram, where she also shared a photo of Manchester in the rain on Wednesday morning.

Cavallin claims she was headbutted and punched by Antony in a Manchester hotel room the day after the team’s 2-1 win over local rivals Man City on January 14. She added that the alleged attack left a cut on her head and damage to one of her legs. her breast implants.

Gabriela Cavallin took in one of Manchester’s celebrity hotspots when she arrived in Britain

Cavallin also visited Japanese restaurant SakkuSamba in Spinningfields on Wednesday

The Brazilian influencer also shared a photo of Manchester in the rain

Another allegation is that Cavallin cut off her finger while trying to protect herself from a glass allegedly thrown at her by Antony during an argument at home in May.

Antony met with GMP officials last month for a voluntary interview after returning to Britain from Brazil, where Cavallin’s allegations have also been investigated by Sao Paulo’s civilian police.

The 23-year-old has not been arrested, charged or placed under any restrictions.

United cleared the winger to return to first-team training, with the club informing the women’s team that he would be back and releasing a statement claiming that Antony’s situation “will be monitored pending further developments in the case’.

The statement read: ‘Since the allegations were first made in June, Antony has cooperated with police investigations in both Brazil and Britain and continues to do so.

‘As Antony’s employer, Manchester United have decided that he will resume training at Carrington and be available for selection while the police investigation continues.

‘This will be monitored pending further developments in the case.

Cavallin claims Antony assaulted her four times, including twice in Britain

The Manchester United player has repeatedly denied the allegations

Antony, who signed from Ajax for £82 million last summer, has since featured as a substitute in the last two games against Galatasaray in the Champions League and Brentford in the Premier League.

Ahead of the Brazilian’s return against Galatasaray last week, United manager Erik ten Hag said the club was taking the allegations against the player ‘very seriously’.

“Of course our thoughts were with him and of course the accusations, if you think about it, are serious,” the Dutchman told TNT Sports.

‘We took them very seriously. So we were on leave to resolve this and he was fully co-operative with police in Brazil and Manchester and he is not accused of being unavailable.”

However, Antony has not been included in Brazil’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Uruguay during the international break.

After allegations emerged last month, Brazil dropped him from the squad for the matches against Bolivia and Peru and called up Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus as a replacement.