Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

Convicted killer and rapist Paul James Carr is on the run after cutting off his ankle tag

A convicted murderer and rapist is on the run after cutting off his ankle tag.

Paul James Carr was released from prison last year after serving a life sentence for the murder of a man in New South Wales, followed by eight years in prison for denigrating and raping a teenage girl in Kalgoorlie, South Wales. Western Australia.

Carr was convicted nine years ago of raping and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in her home in March 1987.

By the time he was charged with rape in 2013, he had already served a life sentence for the murder of a man.

Carr was released from prison last year under a supervision order which required him to wear an electronic tag, but he has now removed it.

He was last seen in Fremantle on Wednesday at around 2.45pm.

He is of medium build with short hair and a stubble.

Carr was last seen wearing dark clothing with high-visibility silver stripes, a black hat and a dark backpack.

“Detectives from the Serious Offender Management Team are urgently seeking information on the whereabouts of high-risk serious offender Paul James Carr, a 55-year-old man,” police said.

“Mr Carr has removed his electronic ankle monitoring unit and is wanted for questioning regarding breaching a condition of his supervision order.”