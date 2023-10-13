Body Language Expert Claims Jada Pinkett Smith Expressed ‘Pride’ in Announcement of Separation from Will, With Hints of Suppressed Laughter – Expert Believes Shocking Disclosures Fall Within Star’s ‘Comfort Zone’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jada Pinkett-Smith was surprisingly calm as she announced the explosive news that she and her husband Will have been separated for seven years, and even seemed to be suppressing a laugh, according to a body language expert.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Judi James suggested the 52-year-old seemed almost “proud” to make the announcement during her sensational Today show interview.

Judi suggested that drama is Jada’s “comfort zone” thanks to her show Red Table Talks where she’s used to explosive revelations – like admitting to her affair with family friend August Alsina in 2020.

However, his apparent nervous excitement could also be a sign of relief at getting the truth about his turbulent relationship known.

Sitting down with Hoda Kotb, Jada opened up about why her marriage to Will, 55, broke down, saying: “When we arrived in 2016, we were exhausted from trying. I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.

And Judi said the mother-of-two seemed very animated as she made the revelation while promoting her new autobiography.

“With a book to plug, she drops a bath bomb about everything fans know and think about her ‘perfect’ marriage to Will, which might explain the counterintuitive display of body language when she announces the news during this interview”, the communication pro explained.

” Without the words, Jada’s facial expression suggested she was announcing good news, like an engagement or a secret wedding, not a breakup that happened seven years ago.

“She seemed to be trying to suppress a smile as she ‘surprised’ the host with the scoop.”

Judi said Jada looked like she was pursing her lips in a “suppression ritual, like she was excited to see the news sink in,” with a “squinted smile like she was trying not to laugh.”

“There was a smile in her eyes as she tilted her head,” the expert added. “Looking almost proud, like I’m giving someone a nice surprise gift.

“She gave deep nods of affirmation to the host who was telling the news and there was explosive laughter as if she were finally releasing all the repressed emotions.”

Judi also explained that “smiling when delivering or hearing bad or sad news can be bravado and is a fairly common response.”

However, his clenched hand during these moments also “suggested some tension.”

Sitting down with Hoda Kotb, Jada opened up about why her marriage to Will, 55, failed. Both photographed in 2019

“(Jada’s) eyebrows raise when their ‘separate lives’ are mentioned, suggesting open-mindedness,” the expert also said.

The star appeared pained when asked why she decided to hide the truth for so long, as she is normally an “outspoken”.

“Here she looked up and there was a micro-grind,” Judi explained.

“Her mood changed as she became more dominant and serious, narrowing one eye and speaking with a one-handed gesture or with emphasis and precision.”

In the interview, Jada – who admitted in 2020 that she had an affair with singer August Alsina – said she considered a legal divorce but could never go through with it, candidly revealing that she had made a “promise” to her husband that she would do it. never give him a “reason” to divorce.

“I made a promise that we will never have a reason to divorce,” she continued. “We’ll work on anything. And I just couldn’t break that promise.

“But you still live separately?” Hoda probed, prompting Jada to confirm, “We live separately.”

Jada’s nervous excitement could also signal relief at getting the truth out about her turbulent relationship, Judi said.

Talk to PeopleJada admitted that the two were actually living separately when her husband slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022, as he took the stage in a fit of fury over a joke that was made about his bald hairstyle. his wife.

She noted that no permanent decisions had been made regarding the future of her marriage, explaining that she and Will were “still figuring it out.”

“We have done some very difficult work together,” she said. “We have a deep love for each other and we’re going to find out what that looks like.”

Jada then praised her children — Jaden, 25, Willow, 22, and Trey, 30, who is Will’s son from a previous relationship — for sticking by her side during this difficult time in her relationship.

“My children are little gurus. They taught me a deep sense of self-acceptance,” she said. “They love every part of me. The level of love, unconditional love that they have for me and their father.

“And it’s one thing to want to be the person who gives that unconditional love. And then you have to be the recipient of it.

Will and Jada’s split will come as a shock to many considering they have denied rumors about their marriage and maintained the appearance of an engaged married couple.

At the 94th Academy Awards, Will slapped comedian Chris when he joked that Jada looked like “GI Jane” because of her bald head after she recently revealed she had alopecia.

Clearly enraged by the stunt, the Fresh Prince star stormed onto the stage and slapped Chris for making the joke.

The shocking assault happened moments before he won the best actor award for his portrayal of tennis superstar Venus and Serena Williams’ devoted father in the film King Richard.

In a rambling acceptance speech, a sobbing Will admitted that “love makes you do crazy things” – but he failed to apologize to Chris for his assault.

In July 2020, Jada admitted that she had an affair with the singer on August 31, while she was married to Will during a tell-all confessional.

The actress first publicly revealed her affair when she sat down with her ex-husband for an intimate conversation on his Facebook show, Red Table Talk, where she stated that she had developed a friendship with August four years previously, but insisted on revealing that she and Will were going through a “rough time” and had “practically broken up”.

Will, 55, and Jada (seen at the 2022 Oscars) were separated when the actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after he made a joke about the actress’ bald hairstyle

Jada and Will pictured at the 2022 Oscars with their children Jaden and Willow, along with Will’s son Trey, 30, by his first wife Sheree Zampino

Jada admitted she had an affair with singer August Alsina in 2020 during a Red Table Talk. Both photographed in 2017

At the time, Jada called the R&B singer’s years-long affair an “entanglement,” which is now referenced in the August track “Shake the World.”

The shocking confession came after both actors initially denied August’s claims that Will gave him his blessing to have a relationship with Jada.

The explosive Today show interview comes amid Jada’s ongoing publicity tour for her new book, which has seen her open up about a number of difficult topics – including her battle with ‘depression’ and the “despair”, which began when she turned 40.

“On paper, everything looked grand: I had a beautiful family, a superstar husband, a lavish lifestyle, fame and fortune,” she writes in the book, according to an excerpt obtained by People.

However, she says that behind the scenes, “I had fallen into despair and wanted to be on this earth less and less.”

Jada is the product of a tumultuous childhood in Baltimore, marked by her mother’s heroin addiction and her father’s alcoholism.

Against the backdrop of her turbulent home life, Jada became a drug dealer around the time she befriended Tupac Shakur in high school.

In her autobiography, she writes that she discovered as an adult that she suffered from “complex trauma with PTSD and dissociation.”

However, during her period of intense distress the year of her 40th birthday, she had not yet received a formal diagnosis and was struggling to cope with her trauma.