Turkish, UAE presidents discuss developments in Israel-Palestine conflict

NNA – Tuuml;rkiyersquo;s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday discussed the latest developments in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

During the call, President Erdogan said ending the tension between Israel and Palestine could be possible through positive steps to be taken by the international community, particularly countries in the region, according to Tuuml;rkiye#39;s Communications Directorate.

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began on Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlersrsquo; growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas#39; actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip. Israel#39;s response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007. —Anadolu Agency

==========R.A.H.