Berri receives phone call from his Iranian counterpart

NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The pair reportedly discussed the situation in Lebanon and the broader region, in addition to the continuous Israel hostilities against Gaza Strip.

Talks also touched on the necessity to hold an urgent meeting for the House Speakers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the repercussions of the Israeli attack on Gaza.

