“There Is No Place on X for Terrorist Organizations”: CEO Responds to EU Warning Over Hamas-Israel Content

X Corp. CEO Linda Yaccarino has responded to a warning letter from the European Union about “violent and terrorist content” on the social media platform regarding Palestinian terror group Hamas’s attacks on Israel.

“Every day we are reminded of our global responsibility to protect the public conversation by ensuring everyone has access to real-time information and protecting the platform for all our users,” she said in a letter she also posted on . In response to the recent terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, we have reallocated resources and refocused internal teams working around the clock to address this rapidly evolving situation.”

The CEO added: “There is no place on X for terrorist organizations or violent extremist groups, and we continue to remove such accounts in real time, including proactive efforts.”

And she emphasized: “Since the terrorist attack on Israel, we have taken action to remove or label tens of thousands of pieces of content, while community notes are visible on thousands of posts, generating millions of impressions.”

The European Union has sent letters to major social media platforms urging clearer policies and content moderation around videos and images related to the Hamas attacks on Israel last weekend.

Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, has reported a letter On Tuesday, Elon Musk, the owner of This included “repurposed old footage from unrelated armed conflicts or military footage that was actually sourced from video games,” the letter said.

“Today we responded to the letter from the European Commission requesting an update on how we are responding to this conflict,” Yaccarino posted on the platform one morning in London. “Our work continues. Our response can be found below.”

