Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Ministry of Education denies rumors about minister’s decision to expel Palestinian students from public schools in Sidon

    By

    Oct 12, 2023

    NNA – Lebanonrsquo;s Ministry of Educationrsquo;s press office on Thursday denied ldquo;fabricated news circulating via social media about a decision by the Minister of Education to expel Palestinian students from public schools in Sidon.rdquo;nbsp;

    The press office called on citizens to ldquo;follow news issued directly by the minister and the educational administration, or by the ministryrsquo;s press office.rdquo;nbsp;

    The statement also pledged to prosecute the publishers of false and misleading news before the competent judiciary.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

