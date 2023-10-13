Ministry of Education denies rumors about minister’s decision to expel Palestinian students from public schools in Sidon

NNA – Lebanonrsquo;s Ministry of Educationrsquo;s press office on Thursday denied ldquo;fabricated news circulating via social media about a decision by the Minister of Education to expel Palestinian students from public schools in Sidon.rdquo;nbsp;

The press office called on citizens to ldquo;follow news issued directly by the minister and the educational administration, or by the ministryrsquo;s press office.rdquo;nbsp;

The statement also pledged to prosecute the publishers of false and misleading news before the competent judiciary.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.