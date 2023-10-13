Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Egypt facilitating deliveries of aid to Sinai for Gaza

    By

    Oct 12, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Egypt called on Thursday for humanitarian relief to be provided to Palestinian civilians inside the Gaza Strip and said it was directing international aid flights to Al Arish airport near its border with the enclave.

    The Rafah crossing between Sinai and Gaza remained open, the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that Egypt had asked Israel to avoid targeting the Palestinian side of the crossing after strikes that prevented normal operations there.

    Israel#39;s massive bombardment and imposition of a total siege on Gaza has caused alarm in Egypt, which shares a border with the south of the Palestinian enclave and controls the main exit point for the 2.3 million residents living there.–Reutersnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The Beloved Newsreader, Paul Lobb, Unexpectedly Fired Before Christmas, Unveils Thrilling New Career as a Celebrated Marriage Officiant – and Enthusiastic Fans Cannot Get Enough

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Reports Swirl About Eddie Jones, Wallabies Coach, Interviewing for Japan Job Amidst Speculation of Early Australian Exit

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Israel’s air force said it’s bombed the Gaza Strip 6,000 times and will ‘continue to attack forcefully and relentlessly’

    Oct 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The Beloved Newsreader, Paul Lobb, Unexpectedly Fired Before Christmas, Unveils Thrilling New Career as a Celebrated Marriage Officiant – and Enthusiastic Fans Cannot Get Enough

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Reports Swirl About Eddie Jones, Wallabies Coach, Interviewing for Japan Job Amidst Speculation of Early Australian Exit

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Israel’s air force said it’s bombed the Gaza Strip 6,000 times and will ‘continue to attack forcefully and relentlessly’

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    We’ve been posting our way through the Israel-Hamas war. But should we be?

    Oct 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy