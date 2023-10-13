Israeli Settlers Gun Down Father and Son at Funeral as Violence Spreads to West Bank

Reuters

Five days after Hamas’ brutal, surprise attack on Israel prompted relentless retaliatory air strikes against the Gaza Strip, the unrest has spread and is spiraling out of control in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Thursday that two men were killed by Israeli settlers while attending a funeral for several Palestinians shot a day earlier by Israeli forces and settlers.

Video of the incident shows a car of Israeli settlers swerving into the path of the funeral possession before stopping and spraying the mourners with bullets.

