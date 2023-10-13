Small Ukraine assault units of under 12 are attacking Russia on foot and triggering chaos along the front: report

A view of a Ukrainian soldier during the purported liberation of Andriivka, Donetsk Region, Ukraine, in a screen grab obtained from a video released on September 16, 2023.

3rd assault brigade/Ukrainian Armed Forces Press service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine is using small assault groups of up to 12 to attack Russia’s larger forces.

Soldiers told The Washington Post these groups have helped to retake key villages, but there are risks.

Ukraine has needed to adapt its tactics as it is outnumbered and facing Russia’s strong defenses.

Ukraine is deploying small groups of soldiers who are able to creep up close to Russian troops and carry out assaults, The Washington Post reported.

The stealth groups, made up of between four and 12 soldiers, can get close to Russian forces without being noticed, unlike vehicles or large groups of troops. Sometimes they get close enough to read the name tags on soldier’s body armor, The Post reported, citing interviews with Ukrainian soldiers and commanders.

Their attacks cause chaos on the front lines, the report said.

Ukrainian soldiers told The Post that the tactic helped Ukraine retake the villages of Andriivka and Klishchiivka last month.

It’s also particularly suited to the environment around the city of Bakhmut, where the longest and bloodiest battle in Ukraine has taken place, they said.

Soldiers there must move fast and hard toward the enemy, The Post reported, with soldiers telling the outlet that using smaller teams reduces their exposure to drones, attack helicopters, and artillery crews hunting for larger groups.

But the tactic comes with big risks, and if someone is injured or killed, evacuation is dangerous and difficult.

“The enemy bites, fight back, they have a big advantage, one against five,” an assault platoon commander with the call sign Percent told The Post.

In recent months Ukraine has seemingly abandoned some of the training given to it by NATO allies, who encouraged it to attack Russian defenses in large groups, with Washington DC-based think tank The Institute for the Study of War praising Ukraine’s pivot, saying it’s a much better tactic against Russia.

Others have also pointed to different tactics being needed by Ukraine to deal with the realities on the ground.

A US veteran now fighting in Ukraine and training its soldiers told Insider last month that Russia’s forces are so big that there is no way to outflank them. Instead, Ukraine has to punch through the middle — a risky move — he said.

The only advantage Ukrainians have is Russia doesn’t “know the exact second that you’re coming,” he added.

