Marcia Hines, 70, looks age defying in a red hot ensemble as she makes her long-awaited return to the Australian Idol set in Sydney

Marcia Hines recently announced that she will be making her long-awaited return as a judge for the upcoming season of Australian Idol.

And on Thursday, the singer, 70, was spotted with fellow judges Kyle Sandilands, 52, and Amy Shark, 37, on the Idol set in Sydney.

Marcia showed off her impeccable style in a red jumpsuit that highlighted her fantastic figure.

She completed her outfit with matching high heels and stylish, oversized cat-eye sunglasses.

The Boston-born star is adorned with a striking array of gold and silver bangles and tasteful gold hoop earrings.

On Wednesday, the singer was spotted with fellow judges Kyle Sandilands and Amy Shark on the Idol set in Sydney. Pictured, left to right, Ricki-Lee Coulter, Kyle Sandilands, Hines, Amy Shark and Scott Tweedie

Her black hair was done in stylish braids and she completed her look with a bright red lip.

Marcia couldn’t wipe the smile off her face as she headed into the first round of auditions and seemed thrilled to share a laugh with Kyle and Amy.

Meanwhile, Kyle cut a dashing figure in a tailored pinstripe blazer, which he teamed with black trousers and sneakers.

His white hair was freshly styled and he had a cheeky grin as he chatted with Marcia and Amy.

At one point the judges were joined by Idol hosts Ricki-Lee Coulter and Scott Tweedie and the chemistry between them was undeniable as they posed for the cameras.

Ricki-Lee Coulter and Scott Tweedie had a chat between appointments

Series veteran Marcia Hines will return to the panel in 2024, more than a decade after she originally left the series in 2009.

The American-born singer will judge the auditions alongside returning judges Kyle Sandilands and Amy Shark.

Meanwhile, fellow judges Harry Connick Jr and Meghan Trainor will not return, leaving the panel with one person.

An insider said Yahoo Part of the reason behind the series makeover was to ensure that next year’s season would focus more on music than the behind-the-scenes drama.

Meanwhile, fellow judges Harry Connick Jr and Meghan Trainor will not return, leaving the panel with one person