Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Social Affairs Minister forms emergency cell to keep pace with developments, extend support to afflicted citizens

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Dr. Hector Hajjarrsquo;s press office on Thursday said in a statement that ldquo;in view of the recent security developments and the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon, the Minister of Social Affairs has formed an emergency cell to keep pace with all field developments and to take whatever precautionary and interactive measures possible between the ministryrsquo;s departments to extend support to affected citizens and provide them with the necessary assistance.nbsp;

    This cell will be functioning in coordination with the National Disaster and Crisis Response Operations Coordination Committee under resolution No. 43/2023 of the Presidency of Lebanonrsquo;s Council of Ministers.

