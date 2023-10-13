Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Syria state TV says Israeli attack targets Aleppo, Damascus airports

    By

    Oct 12, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The presidents of Iran and Syria have urged Islamic countries to reach an agreement on a position in support of Palestinians, a news agency linked to Iranrsquo;s top security agency, Nournews, reported on Thursday.

    ldquo;Islamic and Arab countries as well all free people of the world must reach a single position to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people,rdquo; Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told his Syrian counterpart over the telephone, Nournews reported.

    On Wednesday, Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the first telephone call between them since their countries agreed in a March deal, brokered by China, to resume ties.

    Iran and Syria are long-time allies in the Middle East.

    Iranrsquo;s economic influence in war-torn Syria has grown in recent years, supplying the government of President Bashar Assad with credit lines and winning lucrative business contracts.–Reutersnbsp;

    By

