NNA – The Council of Ministers will convene in session at the Grand Serail at 4:00 pm on Thursday to discuss the security situation in south Lebanon, as well as to broach the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.nbsp;

The session will also discuss a report on the displaced Syriansrsquo; file.nbsp;

Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, is expected to deliver a speech in the wake of the cabinet session.nbsp;

===============R.H.