Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Lázaro: Situation in UNIFIL’s area of operations remains stable, but volatile

    By

    Oct 12, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – The following is a statement issued by UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Aroldo Laacute;zaro:

    ldquo;Despite concerning events in the past days, the situation in UNIFILrsquo;s area of operations remains stable, but volatile. Exchanges of fire between Lebanese territory and Israel have fortunately not escalated into conflict.

    Our peacekeepers remain in their positions and on task. We have increased patrols and other activities to maintain stability, coordinating this work with the Lebanese Armed Forces. We have actively engaged with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line to de-escalate the situation and avoid misunderstandings.

    Peacekeepers continue their essential work.

    Our main goal is to help avoid confrontation between Lebanon and Israel, and any event that brings conflict closer is a concern. We are working 24/7 to ensure this doesnbsp;notnbsp;happen.rdquo;

    By

