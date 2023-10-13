Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Fulton County DA Tears Into Jim Jordan Over Trump Probe

    Fulton County DA Tears Into Jim Jordan Over Trump Probe

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) an extremely frank letter on Wednesday declining his request for more information about her prosecution of Donald Trump and others for attempting to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

    “A charitable explanation of your correspondence is that you are ignorant of the United States and Georgia Constitutions and codes,” Willis wrote in the letter obtained by CNN to Jordan, who serves as House Judiciary Committee chairman and has been angling to be House speaker. “A more troubling explanation is that you are abusing your authority as Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary to attempt to obstruct and interfere with a Georgia criminal prosecution.”

    Supporting the latter interpretation, Willis quoted Jordan saying in an appearance on Mark Levin’s show last month: “We’re trying to get all the answers, but we’re trying to stop this stuff as well.” “While you may enjoy immunity under the United States Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, that does not make your behavior any less offensive to the rule of law,” she added.

