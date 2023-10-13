What to Do If Your iPhone Suddenly Powers Off During the Night: Insights from Users Experiencing Mysterious Shutdowns

Users say they were asked to enter their PIN first thing in the morning.

iPhone users have taken to social media this week amid concerns that their smartphones are turning off in the middle of the night.

Users say they were asked to enter their PIN first thing in the morning, suggesting the reset occurred on its own.

Meanwhile, others have noticed a several-hour gap in their iPhone’s iOS battery health graph.

On Reddit, several frustrated users have complained that the issue has even caused their alarms to not go off.

Here is what you should do if your device is affected by the issue.

The problem was first pointed out by 9to5Macafter a journalist noticed that Face ID did not work without first entering the passcode.

On Reddit, 9to5Mac discovered they weren’t alone, with several reports of similar shutdowns.

“This morning I woke up alone at 5am, late for work, and noticed the alarm screen was on with snooze, but my phone didn’t wake me up,” one Redditer posted.

‘I assumed maybe I fell asleep while the alarm was going off, which is still strange, because it never happened.

‘I went to work (from home), and my son usually gets up at 7:30 a.m. to go to work, and around 7:50 I realized I hadn’t seen him hanging around the house, so I knocked on his door. and there he was sleeping, and he said “I didn’t even hear my alarm.”

“I told him what happened to me and he picked up his phone and it had the alarm screen like mine.”

One user responded: ‘I came straight to this sub to see if it was just me. My alarms didn’t go off this morning either.’

Meanwhile, another added: ‘Dude, mine isn’t either. Oh.’

An easy way to check if your iPhone turned off overnight is by opening the Settings app and navigating to Battery.

There you can see the iOS battery health graph, which shows the battery status for the last 24 hours.

If there is a gap, it suggests that your iPhone was turned off overnight.

‘Check out the drum section. Does it show the phone turned off for a few hours? My alarm went off this morning but required my code to unlock and shows it went off around 1am A lot of people stumbled upon this yesterday,” said one Redditor.

The problem appears to affect a number of models, and not just the new iPhone 15 range.

This suggests that it may be an issue with the iOS 17 software, rather than the hardware.

Unfortunately, Apple has yet to comment on the issue, so if you are affected, you will have to wait until a fix is ​​issued.

MailOnline has contacted Apple for comment.