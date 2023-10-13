Molly-Mae Hague, 24, claims she’s having a ‘midlife crisis’ as she admits she’s become ‘a different person’ since shooting to fame on Love Island

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Molly-Mae Haag has opened up about how she has changed as a person since she first shot to fame on Love Island in 2019.

The 24-year-old influencer shared a new YouTube video this week, in which she candidly talked about how she wants “different things” in life and feels like she “hasn’t been myself.”

She first rose to stardom four years ago after appearing in the fifth series of Love Island and finishing in second place to her now fiancé Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae admitted she gradually changed over the next four years and says she “lost weight mentally” as she grew up, built her career and gave birth to her daughter Bambi, eight months old.

Addressing her followers, she began: “Right now I’m having a midlife crisis. And the fact that confirms that I’m having a midlife crisis is that I’m sitting here with a coloring book and coloring pens.

‘I need an activity that doesn’t scroll on my phone. I need something that doesn’t keep my brain active. I think coloring is perfect for that.

‘I just feel like I’ve really lost weight mentally. I’ve been losing weight physically since I got Bambi.

‘Mentally, physically and emotionally I feel like I’ve been on another planet and I can’t even put my finger on why. I just haven’t been myself, I don’t know why.’

Molly-Mae continued: ‘Sometimes I come to my videos and think, “I’m in such a good place, I’m doing great!”

‘And the vlog after that I said, “I’m in such a bad place, I feel so sad, I can’t stop crying.” That’s me, and I think this is potentially a woman, a human being.

“I feel like I’ve become a different person lately and I don’t think it happened overnight. I think gradually as I grew up and over the last four and a half years have the career I have now.

‘I’m just changing and I want different things. Do you ever feel like you’re not in tune with where you are now and that you suddenly want to change everything in your life?

“You want to change the way you look, you want to change your job, you want to change what you do every day, you want to change your routine, the way you eat, the way you exercise – like literally you want to change everything.”

‘That’s where I am now. I just feel like this is such a transitional moment in my life and I’m so excited.”

She then teased that she was currently working on a big new project behind the scenes, saying it was the biggest thing she’s done in her career, but she couldn’t reveal it yet.

She said: ‘I’m working on something that is the most exciting thing in my entire career. It doesn’t even compare to what I’ve done before. I’m sorry I can’t talk about it.’

Elsewhere in the vlog, Molly-Mae discussed hanging out with Tommy, 24, who was away at training camp, while he gets ready to fight his rival KSI at the AO Arena in Manchester on October 14.

She admitted it was difficult being apart for so long and expressed her nerves about the fight, saying she was “trying really hard not to think about it.”

But she added, “It is true week eight or nine of us don’t live together and only see each other on weekends.

‘I’m really ready for some normality now. I always find that at the end we both get to the point where we’ve had enough and it’s a very difficult environment for him.”

Molly-Mae has previously made no secret of her hatred of seeing Tommy in the ring and stayed away from TV during his fight with Jake Paul in February.

Although she sweetly broke down in tears when she heard of his win at the time, she couldn’t bear to actually see Tommy in the ring.

She stayed in Britain with Bambi, who had been born a few weeks earlier, while Tommy left for his long-awaited showdown with Jake.

But she didn’t watch the fight on TV, with her sister Zoe sharing a clip of her taking shelter in her bedroom as her family and friends watched the clash.

Last year, after watching Tommy fight Daniel Bocianski, Molly-Mae said she finds it ‘terrible’ to see her partner being beaten in the ring.

“I don’t really look at him, I look at the screen, that’s my way of coping,” she told BT Sport at the time.

‘To see him in real life, it feels much harder. I look at him on the screen and it relieves the stress a bit, but I do have nail marks on my arm where they dug in.”

‘It’s just terrible. Honestly, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. The fear of seeing your person in the ring is not fun. It really isn’t,” she added.

Tommy recently praised Molly-Mae for supporting his career despite her ‘hating’ the sport, and revealed she only ‘tolerates’ boxing because it makes him happy.

He continued BBC breakfast: ‘She looks at the ground while I fight. She only tolerates boxing because she knows how happy it makes me. That is it.

‘Besides, she hates it. She doesn’t like to talk about it, she doesn’t like to look at it, nothing, that I can understand.’

Tommy admitted he understands how hard it must be for Molly-Mae to watch him get beaten in the ring.

“She watches her partner, the father of her baby, get into the ring, get into a fight and get punched,” he continued.

“It’s not a nice feeling to go through, so I commend her, I do.”