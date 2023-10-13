Saturday, October 14, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

Hournbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topic

9:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Marada Movement organizes the first national conference on ldquo;Laws and Legislation of Digital Transformation in Lebanon,rdquo; at the Movenpick Hotel – Raouche.

9:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Symposium on child protection titled ldquo;Together for the safety of children in hospitals and health centresrdquo;, at the invitation of the Child Protection Unit at Hotel-Dieu de France University Hospital, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Social Affairs, and the Higher Council for Childhood, at the Obaji Auditorium in quot;Hotel Dieuquot;.

