US will ‘always be by your side’, Secy of State Blinken tells Netanyahu

NNA – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed on a visit to Israel Thursday that the United States will quot;alwaysquot; back it but said the Palestinians also have quot;legitimate aspirationsquot; not represented by militant group Hamas.

Israel#39;s army hasnbsp;rained air and artillery strikesnbsp;on Hamas targets in Gaza for six days since the Islamist militants launched their surprise onslaught that killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and took about 150 hostages.

Israeli forces have prepared for a possible ground invasion of the Palestinian coastal territory after what has been labelled Israel#39;s 9/11.

quot;You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself,quot; Blinken said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.nbsp;quot;But as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to. We will always be there by your side.quot;–AFP

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===============R.H.