Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    US will ‘always be by your side’, Secy of State Blinken tells Netanyahu

    By

    Oct 12, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed on a visit to Israel Thursday that the United States will quot;alwaysquot; back it but said the Palestinians also have quot;legitimate aspirationsquot; not represented by militant group Hamas.

    Israel#39;s army hasnbsp;rained air and artillery strikesnbsp;on Hamas targets in Gaza for six days since the Islamist militants launched their surprise onslaught that killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and took about 150 hostages.

    Israeli forces have prepared for a possible ground invasion of the Palestinian coastal territory after what has been labelled Israel#39;s 9/11.

    quot;You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself,quot; Blinken said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.nbsp;quot;But as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to. We will always be there by your side.quot;–AFP

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The Beloved Newsreader, Paul Lobb, Unexpectedly Fired Before Christmas, Unveils Thrilling New Career as a Celebrated Marriage Officiant – and Enthusiastic Fans Cannot Get Enough

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Reports Swirl About Eddie Jones, Wallabies Coach, Interviewing for Japan Job Amidst Speculation of Early Australian Exit

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Israel’s air force said it’s bombed the Gaza Strip 6,000 times and will ‘continue to attack forcefully and relentlessly’

    Oct 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The Beloved Newsreader, Paul Lobb, Unexpectedly Fired Before Christmas, Unveils Thrilling New Career as a Celebrated Marriage Officiant – and Enthusiastic Fans Cannot Get Enough

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Reports Swirl About Eddie Jones, Wallabies Coach, Interviewing for Japan Job Amidst Speculation of Early Australian Exit

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Israel’s air force said it’s bombed the Gaza Strip 6,000 times and will ‘continue to attack forcefully and relentlessly’

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    We’ve been posting our way through the Israel-Hamas war. But should we be?

    Oct 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy