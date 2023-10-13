AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron Was Target of Blackmail and Extortion Plot

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theaters, fell victim to a blackmail and extortion scheme.

The unconventional CEO announced the plot on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday morning, adding that the perpetrator has already been convicted.

“By definition, I live my life in the public eye. Unfortunately, last year I became the victim of an extensive criminal extortion by a third party unknown to me in connection with false accusations about my personal life,” Aron said. “Rather than give in to blackmail, I personally engaged lawyers and other professional advisors and reported the matter to the police. I did so knowing that I risked personal embarrassment. But if I didn’t stand up to blackmail, who could with my access to resources?”

According to court documents, the woman, Sakoya Blackwood, began texting Aaron in March 2022, posing as a number of different people.

Aron sent her explicit photo while texting, according to the complaint, and Blackwood threatened to show the photos to the press and AMC board unless he paid her. Aron instead brought the extortion attempt to the attention of the FBI.

“BLACKWOOD engaged in a campaign of intimidation, intimidation, and threats against Victim-1, including by sending harassing, threatening, and harassing text messages to Victim-1,” according to the indictment, which called Aron “Victim-1.” .

According to court records, Blackwood pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking and is now in jail.

Semafor first reported the blackmail attempt.