Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Army Commander tackles developments with Shea, Riza

    By

    Oct 12, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Lebanese Armed Forces Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday welcomed in Yarzeh US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation.nbsp;

    Aoun also received UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Imran Riza, who visited him with an accompanying delegation.nbsp;

    The pair reportedly discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region in light of the most recent developments.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==============R.H.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Harvard is temporarily closing off its historic center to visitors at night, as backlash continues to roil against students blaming Israel for Hamas’ attacks

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Israel has given a 24-hour deadline for everyone — more than 1.1 million people — to get out of northern Gaza, UN says

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Israel Issues Warning to U.N. Urging a Million Gazans to Evacuate

    Oct 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Harvard is temporarily closing off its historic center to visitors at night, as backlash continues to roil against students blaming Israel for Hamas’ attacks

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Israel has given a 24-hour deadline for everyone — more than 1.1 million people — to get out of northern Gaza, UN says

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Israel Issues Warning to U.N. Urging a Million Gazans to Evacuate

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Jimmy Kimmel Sounds Off on Trump for Attacking Israel

    Oct 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy