Army Commander tackles developments with Shea, Riza

NNA – Lebanese Armed Forces Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday welcomed in Yarzeh US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation.nbsp;
Aoun also received UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Imran Riza, who visited him with an accompanying delegation.nbsp;
The pair reportedly discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region in light of the most recent developments.nbsp;
