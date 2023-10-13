Army Commander tackles developments with Shea, Riza

NNA – Lebanese Armed Forces Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday welcomed in Yarzeh US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation.nbsp;

Aoun also received UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Imran Riza, who visited him with an accompanying delegation.nbsp;

The pair reportedly discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region in light of the most recent developments.nbsp;

