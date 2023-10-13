John Fetterman Trolls GOP Haters, Fox News With Colbert

Scott Kowalchyk

John Fetterman’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert appearance is likely not scoring him any points on the right, but something tells us that won’t bother him too much.

During the Pennsylvanian senator’s appearance, the two discussed his recovery from a recent stroke, his battle with depression, and what it’s like to navigate the chaos of Washington, D.C. When asked how he deals with running into fellow lawmakers whom he’s mocked in memes online, Fetterman didn’t seem stressed.

“You all need to know that America is not sending their best and brightest to Washington, D.C.,” he quipped. “Sometimes you can’t believe that these people are making the decisions that determine the government here. It’s actually scary.”

