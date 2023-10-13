Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    News

    John Fetterman Trolls GOP Haters, Fox News With Colbert

    By

    Oct 12, 2023 , , ,
    John Fetterman Trolls GOP Haters, Fox News With Colbert

    Scott Kowalchyk

    John Fetterman’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert appearance is likely not scoring him any points on the right, but something tells us that won’t bother him too much.

    During the Pennsylvanian senator’s appearance, the two discussed his recovery from a recent stroke, his battle with depression, and what it’s like to navigate the chaos of Washington, D.C. When asked how he deals with running into fellow lawmakers whom he’s mocked in memes online, Fetterman didn’t seem stressed.

    “You all need to know that America is not sending their best and brightest to Washington, D.C.,” he quipped. “Sometimes you can’t believe that these people are making the decisions that determine the government here. It’s actually scary.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gaza braces for ground offensive, but can Israel achieve its objectives?

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Last-minute court battle initiated by an Indigenous man aims to halt the progression of Voice to Parliament referendum

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Astrologer Provides Precautionary Advice for Upcoming Annular Eclipse – Predicts ‘Ring-of-Fire’ Phenomenon will Trigger an Intimidating Fresh Start

    Oct 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gaza braces for ground offensive, but can Israel achieve its objectives?

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Last-minute court battle initiated by an Indigenous man aims to halt the progression of Voice to Parliament referendum

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Astrologer Provides Precautionary Advice for Upcoming Annular Eclipse – Predicts ‘Ring-of-Fire’ Phenomenon will Trigger an Intimidating Fresh Start

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Harvard is temporarily closing off its historic center to visitors at night, as backlash continues to roil against students blaming Israel for Hamas’ attacks

    Oct 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy