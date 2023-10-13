Tommy Fury’s dad John appears to WRITE OFF his future by saying there’s ‘nothing’ after his other boxing son Tyson… while thanking the Gypsy King for what he has done for the family

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

John Fury has thanked his son Tyson in a video message saying there is nothing ‘before or after’ the Gypsy King, despite his other son Tommy entering the ring on Saturday.

Tommy Fury returns to the ring on Saturday for his highly anticipated grudge match with YouTuber boxer KSI at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The former Love Island star is the half-brother of undefeated world heavyweight champion Tyson, who is currently preparing for his fight with MMA star Francis Ngannou on October 28.

John was by 24-year-old Tommy’s side in the build-up to the KSI fight, and was involved in the public massacre that saw KSI spit at him on Wednesday.

But on Thursday, John thanked Tyson, 35, for everything he has done for the family in a video message, as he insisted there is “nothing” before or after the Gypsy King.

He said: ‘Quick shoutout to my big boy Tyson, I hope his training camp goes well.

“I just want to thank Tyson for everything you made possible for a wretch like me and the rest of your brothers.

“Without you, my friend, nothing was possible before you and nothing is possible after you. You are the best in the world, you have proven it and you have set a precedent.

‘We will all follow in your footsteps and do our utmost. Good luck. I salute you because you deserve it.

‘You are the best in the world. Without you there is nothing. Thank you my son, I love you dearly. God bless you.’

Tyson, in turn, shared his father’s post on his Instagram Story with the caption: “The Fury family.”

Tommy, who is undefeated in nine fights, fights another YouTuber in KSI after beating Jake Paul via split decision in February.

Although KSI has vowed to beat Tommy, John Fury told Mail Sport Free bets this week that it is ‘ridiculous’ for the British YouTuber to think he has a chance.

John Fury (centre) points at KSI after launching a bottle at him on Wednesday night

KSI took cover as Fury Snr threw a bottle at the balcony he was standing on

KSI then spat in John’s direction from the balcony, and angry words were exchanged between the pair

“It’s nice for him to dream, but he can keep dreaming,” he said. ‘Good luck to that man, he’s coming to fight, but there’s no way he can beat Tommy. I don’t care who he has trained and what his mentality is, there is no way in the world he can win.

‘It’s nonsense, ridiculous that he can even think that. One man has fought all his life, messed with the best fighter in the world, bred to fight. One has done some YouTube work and has only been boxing for five minutes. How can he win? Come on. Give your head a wiggle motion.

“Maybe he runs around the ring like a chicken and if Tommy catches up to him and knocks him out, that’s what’s going to happen. Let him dream and talk big, enjoy the time because that is the only time he will be big. Saturday night you’ll see the difference between a man who can fight and one who can’t.’

Fury’s public training session was the scene of carnage on Wednesday.

After working up a sweat on the pads, Tommy sat down for an interview with his father, but their conversation was interrupted by KSI egging on his opponent from the balcony overlooking him.

The YouTuber turned boxer refused to stop and Fury Snr eventually ran out of patience. He got up and threw a bottle at the balcony, forcing KSI to take cover.

After avoiding being hit by the bottle, KSI leaned over the balcony and spat in John’s direction.

He failed to find his mark but angry words were exchanged between the pair as tensions continued to rise ahead of Saturday’s main event.