Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Iran FM, Iraqi PM discuss Palestine situation

    By

    Oct 12, 2023 , , ,

    NNA ndash; Iranrsquo;s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdullahian has discussed the latest developments in Palestine with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia#39; Al Sudani.

    In the Thursday meeting, the two sides also discussed potential ways out of the current crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

    Earlier in the day, Amirabdollahian discussed regional issues with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassim al-Araji.

    The top Iranian diplomat started his regional tours on Thursday at noon amid the escalation of conflict between the Zionist regime and the Palestinian resistance movement.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gaza braces for ground offensive, but can Israel achieve its objectives?

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Last-minute court battle initiated by an Indigenous man aims to halt the progression of Voice to Parliament referendum

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Astrologer Provides Precautionary Advice for Upcoming Annular Eclipse – Predicts ‘Ring-of-Fire’ Phenomenon will Trigger an Intimidating Fresh Start

    Oct 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gaza braces for ground offensive, but can Israel achieve its objectives?

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Last-minute court battle initiated by an Indigenous man aims to halt the progression of Voice to Parliament referendum

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Astrologer Provides Precautionary Advice for Upcoming Annular Eclipse – Predicts ‘Ring-of-Fire’ Phenomenon will Trigger an Intimidating Fresh Start

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Harvard is temporarily closing off its historic center to visitors at night, as backlash continues to roil against students blaming Israel for Hamas’ attacks

    Oct 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy