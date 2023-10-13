Iran FM, Iraqi PM discuss Palestine situation

NNA ndash; Iranrsquo;s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdullahian has discussed the latest developments in Palestine with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia#39; Al Sudani.

In the Thursday meeting, the two sides also discussed potential ways out of the current crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the day, Amirabdollahian discussed regional issues with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassim al-Araji.

The top Iranian diplomat started his regional tours on Thursday at noon amid the escalation of conflict between the Zionist regime and the Palestinian resistance movement.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

