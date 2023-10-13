Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Hezbollah says will repair homes damaged by Israeli shelling

    Oct 12, 2023

    NNA – Hezbollah on Thursday said that it will help residents repair their homes in the southern towns that witnessed Israeli shelling in recent days.

    ldquo;The brutal Israeli aggression against south Lebanon over the past days led to the damage of a number of homes, shops, cars and other properties, especially in the towns of al-Dhayra, Marwahin and Yarin,rdquo; Hezbollah said in a statement.

    Hezbollah has ldquo;dispatched specialist engineers to inspect the damages so that compensations be paid to the owners, in the first step toward launching the reconstruction process,rdquo; the statement added.

    ldquo;This first step was welcomed by the residents, who stressed their support for the resistance and its fighters in defending them and confronting any Israeli aggression against Lebanon, thanking the resistancersquo;s leadership that has stood and is still standing by them in the various situations and circumstances,rdquo; the statement said.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

