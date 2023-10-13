Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    News

    SAG-AFTRA Strike Looks Bleaker Than Ever as Talks Break Down

    By

    Oct 12, 2023 , , , , ,
    SAG-AFTRA Strike Looks Bleaker Than Ever as Talks Break Down

    JOCE/Bauer-Griffin

    Many television writers are already back at work after the Writers of Guild of America recently ratified a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. However, talks between studio heads and the Screen Actors Guild for a fair deal are looking bleak. Following their latest meeting, after five days of negotiations, bargaining between the two parties has been “suspended,” according to the AMPTP.

    “After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction,” the AMPTP wrote in a press release on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, SAG is calling out Hollywood CEOs—including Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Disney’s Bob Iger, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, who are all present during the talks—for low-balling and using “bullying tactics.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gaza braces for ground offensive, but can Israel achieve its objectives?

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Last-minute court battle initiated by an Indigenous man aims to halt the progression of Voice to Parliament referendum

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Astrologer Provides Precautionary Advice for Upcoming Annular Eclipse – Predicts ‘Ring-of-Fire’ Phenomenon will Trigger an Intimidating Fresh Start

    Oct 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gaza braces for ground offensive, but can Israel achieve its objectives?

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Last-minute court battle initiated by an Indigenous man aims to halt the progression of Voice to Parliament referendum

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Astrologer Provides Precautionary Advice for Upcoming Annular Eclipse – Predicts ‘Ring-of-Fire’ Phenomenon will Trigger an Intimidating Fresh Start

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Harvard is temporarily closing off its historic center to visitors at night, as backlash continues to roil against students blaming Israel for Hamas’ attacks

    Oct 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy