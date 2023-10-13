SAG-AFTRA Strike Looks Bleaker Than Ever as Talks Break Down

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin

Many television writers are already back at work after the Writers of Guild of America recently ratified a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. However, talks between studio heads and the Screen Actors Guild for a fair deal are looking bleak. Following their latest meeting, after five days of negotiations, bargaining between the two parties has been “suspended,” according to the AMPTP.

“After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction,” the AMPTP wrote in a press release on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, SAG is calling out Hollywood CEOs—including Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Disney’s Bob Iger, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, who are all present during the talks—for low-balling and using “bullying tactics.”

