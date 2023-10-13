Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara’s AGT colleague, seeks to find her an ‘ideal’ partner swiftly following her split from Joe Manganiello

<!–

Sofía Vergara may not be single for much longer after becoming a matchmaker for her America’s Got Talent co-star Howie Mandel.

The TV judge is determined to set her up with a new man following her split from husband Joe Manganiello – and he wants it to happen quickly.

The newly single actress, 51, announced in July that her eight-year marriage to the True Blood actor, 46, was over.

And no one is more passionate about Sofia finding love again soon than Howie, 67, who enthused that she is “great for everyone.”

He praised his co-star, saying: “I love Sofía Vergara. First of all, I think she’s incredibly beautiful, smart, funny, in no particular order.’

He added Peoplethat Sofia “deserves to be with someone as soon as possible.”

Sofia and Howie both serve as judges on NBC’s long-standing competition series.

Howie has been a mainstay on the panel since 2010, when he replaced 71-year-old David Hasselhoff, while Sofia joined the program in 2020 alongside Heidi Klum, 50.

The trio sits next to series creator Simon Cowell, 64, who made his judging debut in 2011 after the departure of Howard Stern.

Sofia and Joe, 46, married in Florida in 2015 but decided to go their separate ways after their ‘different attitudes’ caused them to drift apart.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in a joint statement on July 17.

“As two people who love and care for each other deeply, we politely ask that our privacy be respected at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Joe cited “irreconcilable differences” when he filed for divorce two days after the couple announced their separation, with Sofia citing the same reason in her July 26 filing.

In addition to asking the court to follow the terms of their prenuptial agreement, she also asked to keep her jewelry, artwork and “other personal effects,” which she considered assets.

Last week, Sofia’s Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen — who was one of the first to express public support for Sofia following news of her divorce — gave curious fans an update on how her friend is doing.

The 53-year-old actress told People that Sofia is “doing great,” adding, “Her Instagram says it all. We spoke and she is doing great.

“Sofia has always had such a wonderful family around her and wonderful friends.”

Julie went on to praise Sofia as someone she looks up to, explaining, “Sofía has always been my role model in terms of embracing being a woman and being feminine, and yet also being powerful and not…I’ve always had the feeling that you had done that to compromise for the other person.’

The marriage was not a first for Sofia, who was married to Joe Gonzalez from 1991 to 1993. She and her ex-husband share son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 32.