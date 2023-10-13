Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Senator Bob Menendez faces conspiracy charges for acting as an Egyptian government agent

    Senator Bob Menendez faces conspiracy charges for acting as an Egyptian government agent

    Senator Bob Menendez is accused of conspiring to act as an agent of the Egyptian government

    Menendez and his wife Nadine were previously accused of bribery
    He is said to have accepted gold bars and cash from Egyptian officials or interested parties
    The couple pleaded not guilty to the first set of charges earlier this month

    By Jen Smith, Chief Reporter for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 12:34 EDT, October 12, 2023 | Updated: 12:53 EDT, October 12, 2023

    After a slew of bribery and corruption allegations, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez has now been indicted for trying to act as an agent of the Egyptian government.

    Today, a new superseding indictment was filed against Menendez and his wife Nadine, who pleaded not guilty to the other charges earlier this month.

    Prosecutors say the conspiracy took place from January 2018 to June 2022, during which he allegedly took bribes from Egyptian officials and intelligence figures seeking to influence his power in the Senate.

    Today, a new superseding indictment was filed against Menendez and his wife Nadine, who pleaded not guilty to the other charges earlier this month

    The new indictment comes just weeks after the Democrat and his wife were accused of taking bribes in the form of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen who wanted the senator to help and influence Foreign Affairs.

    The original indictment described how Nadine and Menendez’s associates in the U.S. tried to introduce him to Egyptian officials and intelligence officials.

    He allegedly accepted bribes, including the gold bars and cash, in exchange for acting on their behalf in the US government.

    It is unclear why he was not originally charged with official action for Egypt.

    Despite his mounting legal troubles, he has repeatedly refused to leave office.

    In addition to the federal charges filed in the Southern District of New York, the New Jersey attorney general is also investigating police handling of a 2018 crash involving Menendez’s wife.

    In that incident, she killed a man she claimed was jaywalking by crashing into him in her Mercedes.

    She was not required to take a field sobriety test and was allowed to leave the scene after a new New Jersey police chief from another jurisdiction showed up to support her.

    The family of the man who was murdered has been calling for the case to be reopened for some time. Menendez and Nadine were not yet married at the time.

    The AG is now investigating whether it has been investigated thoroughly enough.

    Senator Bob Menendez faces conspiracy charges for acting as an Egyptian government agent

    By

