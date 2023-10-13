EXCLUSIVE: Jada Pinkett Smith ‘TORCHED her marriage’ to Will Smith once and for all when she confessed to her AFFAIR in 2020 tell-all that left him ‘humiliated’ – after he’d spent four years trying to save the romance in the wake of her infidelity

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jada Pinkett put the final nail in the coffin of her marriage to Will Smith when she confessed to the world that she had been unfaithful to her husband in a television interview that left the Men in Black star ‘humiliated’, insiders claim.

The 52-year-old actress made the shocking revelation on Wednesday that she and her husband have been separated for seven years – since 2016 – and claimed their marriage broke down when they both became “exhausted” in their attempts to save it.

However, a source close to the couple has now shed new light on the situation, claiming that the couple was actually working on mending their marriage behind the scenes, even in the wake of Jada’s infidelity, until July 2020, when she confirmed in 2020 a joint on-air appearance with Will, that she had been in a relationship with another man, singer August Alsina.

The confessional, which aired on Jada’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, is said to have left 55-year-old Will ‘humiliated’ and ultimately proved to be the final straw for the actor regarding the future of his marriage. .

“Jada rocked her marriage when she brought Will on Red Table Talk and publicly humiliated him in front of the whole world,” the insider told DailyMail.com.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, “burned down” her marriage to husband Will Smith, 58, when she admitted to cheating on him during a 2020 episode of Red Table Talk (pictured here in that episode)

During the 2020 episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk LIVE, Jada told Will she had gotten into an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina (seen with Jada in 2017)

Will (seen here in 2016, the year of her affair) ‘defended Jada against accusations of infidelity at the time of the affair. He really believed she hadn’t cheated,” a source told DailyMail.com

They added that Will was particularly hurt by the fact that he had defended his wife so publicly when August, now 31, first claimed he had been dating Jada – just days before she confirmed the truth on her show .

‘Will defended Jada against accusations of infidelity at the time of the affair, and he started talking to people about it. He truly believed she hadn’t cheated. There was no way back from that and Jada knew that too.’

During their Red Table Talk confessional, Jada revealed to the world how her affair with August began – although she insisted that she and Will were going through a “rough” period at the time and had “basically broken up.”

She added: “I was in a lot of pain and very broken. During the process of that relationship, I clearly realized that you cannot find happiness outside of yourself.

While promoting her upcoming book Worthy, Jada said she thought the Oscars blowout was “a skit,” which the source said “doesn’t do any good for Will, who is trying to move on from the incident.”

‘I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good… and it was truly a joy to help someone heal.”

Her confession came after August spoke to The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee on June 30 that year and told her that he had been in love with Jada during their relationship – which he said he had spent “years of his life doing”.

“I sat down with Will (Smith) and had a conversation because of the transformation of their marriage into a life partnership… he gave me his blessing,” August said.

“I gave myself completely to that relationship for years, and I really, really love her and have a lot of love for her.”

However, Jada vehemently denied August’s claims that Will gave him “permission” to pursue a relationship with his wife, while noting that it felt “weird” to say anything all these years later about what she described as an ‘entanglement’ with the singer, because he had decided to broadcast it.

However, both she and Will said that in the years since it happened, they had been working on reaching a “new place of unconditional love.”

At one point in the conversation they even repeated each other and said, “We ride together. We die together. A bad marriage for life,” a reference to a catchphrase in Will’s Bad Boys franchise.

On Wednesday, Jada made a dramatic U-turn on that statement, claiming to the world in a candid interview with NBC News that they had actually been separated since 2016 — the same year she began her relationship with August — four years before the Red Sea. There was even a Table Talk conversation.

At the 2022 Oscars, Will made a very dramatic and public display of devotion to Jada when he punched host Chris Rock over a joke he made about Jada’s performance.

Will (pictured here with Jada during her 2016 affair) told people at the time: ‘Jada and I are not getting a divorce’

Jada and Will pictured at the 2022 Oscars with their children Jaden and Willow, as well as Will’s son Trey, 30, with his first wife Sheree Zampino

Her bombshell confession came as part of a series of revelations the actress shared while promoting her upcoming book Worthy — in which she also addresses the infamous moment her husband punched Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian a joke about Jada’s bald head amid her battle with alopecia.

In an interview with People To promote her new book Worthy, Jada revealed she thought the whole incident was “a skit.”

“I thought, ‘This is a skit,’” she told the outlet. “I thought, ‘There’s no way Will is going to hit him.’”

According to the source, that admission has done little to fix her “fractured” relationship with Will, who is reportedly desperately trying to move on from the incident once and for all.

“Hearing Jada tell people that she didn’t support his decision to hit Chris and that she thought it was a skit is not doing any favors for Will, who is trying to move on from this incident,” the source said.

“Will knew about this big reveal that Jada made, but it doesn’t help him at all.”

Will and Jada, who tied the knot in 1997, share son Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 23, while the I Am Legend star also has a son, Trey, from a previous relationship.

Jada’s latest interview called into question the couple’s authenticity, after they declared their love and commitment to each other, put on amorous displays on the red carpet, shared Instagram tributes and frequently called each other “husband” and “wife” during the past seven years.

DailyMail.com reached out to representatives for Jada and Will for comment.