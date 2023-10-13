Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    The Reformation x New York City Ballet Collab Is Peak Balletcore

    The Reformation x New York City Ballet Collab Is Peak Balletcore

    If you ever wanted to walk around looking like an off-duty professional ballerina—tutu, pointe-inspired ballet flats, and all—now’s your chance, thanks to the newly launched Reformation x New York City Ballet (NYCB). The gorgeous capsule collection is being released in honor of NYCB’s 75th anniversary, and you’ll find a solid mix of classic ballet influence with modern detailing in the 19-piece release.

    Reformation’s ever-stylish, cool-girl aesthetic is a match made in heaven with NYCB’s whimsical, feminine style, and the result is a something-for-everyone collection featuring ballet flats, bodysuits, sweaters, lace, dresses, silks, and tulle.

