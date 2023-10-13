5 Officers Shot And Wounded In Minnesota, Authorities Say; Suspect Arrested

A suspect has been apprehended hours after a shooting incident that left five officers injured in Benton County, Minnesota, on Thursday morning.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, all five officers who were shot are members of the Sherburne County Drug Task Force. Fortunately, they are all expected to recover from their injuries.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck explained that the task force members encountered the suspect while carrying out a search warrant near the intersection of 190th Avenue Northeast and Glendorado Road Northeast in Glendorado Township, situated just west of Princeton. During the initial confrontation, the officers engaged in an exchange of gunfire with the suspect, officials said. Later in the morning, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect, who sustained injuries, was transported from the scene for medical treatment. The severity of these injuries remains unknown at this time.

Among the five injured officers, three belonged to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, one was from the Princeton Police Department, and the fifth officer was affiliated with the Elk River Police Department.

Sheriff Heck noted that deputies from his department were also present at the scene during the incident but were unharmed.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken charge of the investigation.

