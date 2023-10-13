Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    News

    Parent Accused of Shooting Youth Football Coach In Front of Team Over Son’s Playing Time

    By

    Oct 12, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Parent Accused of Shooting Youth Football Coach In Front of Team Over Son’s Playing Time

    A St. Louis youth football coach is currently in critical but stable condition in the hospital after being shot at a practice session. The alleged shooter, a disgruntled father upset about his son’s playing time, has been identified, and charges have been filed, according to authorities.

    The victim, 30-year-old Shaquille Latimore, was shot multiple times during the incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening at Sherman Park. The alleged shooter, 43-year-old Daryl Clemmons, later turned himself in to the police. On Wednesday, he was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

    He is currently being held in custody without bond. Shaquille Latimore coaches a little league football team primarily consisting of 7- and 8-year-old children, as confirmed by his mother, SeMiko Latimore.

    According to a probable cause statement released by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office on Thursday, Latimore informed the police that Clemmons was enraged because his son wasn’t chosen to start in the game.

    SeMiko Latimore, the coach’s mother, expressed her disbelief at the “senseless” act of violence. She added, “We’ve got all these kids traumatized because their coach was shot in front of them. He could have easily hit one of those children.”

    In response to the incident, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is collaborating with the city to provide counseling and support to the young players and anyone else who witnessed the shooting.

    The post Parent Accused of Shooting Youth Football Coach In Front of Team Over Son’s Playing Time appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gaza braces for ground offensive, but can Israel achieve its objectives?

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Last-minute court battle initiated by an Indigenous man aims to halt the progression of Voice to Parliament referendum

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Astrologer Provides Precautionary Advice for Upcoming Annular Eclipse – Predicts ‘Ring-of-Fire’ Phenomenon will Trigger an Intimidating Fresh Start

    Oct 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gaza braces for ground offensive, but can Israel achieve its objectives?

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Last-minute court battle initiated by an Indigenous man aims to halt the progression of Voice to Parliament referendum

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Astrologer Provides Precautionary Advice for Upcoming Annular Eclipse – Predicts ‘Ring-of-Fire’ Phenomenon will Trigger an Intimidating Fresh Start

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Harvard is temporarily closing off its historic center to visitors at night, as backlash continues to roil against students blaming Israel for Hamas’ attacks

    Oct 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy