Parent Accused of Shooting Youth Football Coach In Front of Team Over Son’s Playing Time

A St. Louis youth football coach is currently in critical but stable condition in the hospital after being shot at a practice session. The alleged shooter, a disgruntled father upset about his son’s playing time, has been identified, and charges have been filed, according to authorities.

The victim, 30-year-old Shaquille Latimore, was shot multiple times during the incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening at Sherman Park. The alleged shooter, 43-year-old Daryl Clemmons, later turned himself in to the police. On Wednesday, he was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

He is currently being held in custody without bond. Shaquille Latimore coaches a little league football team primarily consisting of 7- and 8-year-old children, as confirmed by his mother, SeMiko Latimore.

According to a probable cause statement released by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office on Thursday, Latimore informed the police that Clemmons was enraged because his son wasn’t chosen to start in the game.

SeMiko Latimore, the coach’s mother, expressed her disbelief at the “senseless” act of violence. She added, “We’ve got all these kids traumatized because their coach was shot in front of them. He could have easily hit one of those children.”

In response to the incident, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is collaborating with the city to provide counseling and support to the young players and anyone else who witnessed the shooting.

