Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    The Wheels Are Truly Falling Off Steve Scalise’s Speakership Bid

    Oct 12, 2023
    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    Rep. Steve Scalise’s (R-LA) chances to win the House speakership were on the brink on Thursday as the GOP civil war sparked by the downfall of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) continued to rage.

    Droves of House Republicans have vowed to defeat Scalise’s campaign for Speaker—just one day after a majority of lawmakers nominated him over Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for the position in a private vote.

    The refusal of a number of House Republicans to support Scalise as the nominee ensures that the House GOP’s longtime No. 2 is far from achieving the near-unanimous support needed to win the Speaker’s gavel in a full vote on the House floor.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

