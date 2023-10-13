The Wheels Are Truly Falling Off Steve Scalise’s Speakership Bid

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Rep. Steve Scalise’s (R-LA) chances to win the House speakership were on the brink on Thursday as the GOP civil war sparked by the downfall of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) continued to rage.

Droves of House Republicans have vowed to defeat Scalise’s campaign for Speaker—just one day after a majority of lawmakers nominated him over Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for the position in a private vote.

The refusal of a number of House Republicans to support Scalise as the nominee ensures that the House GOP’s longtime No. 2 is far from achieving the near-unanimous support needed to win the Speaker’s gavel in a full vote on the House floor.

