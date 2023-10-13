Residents Blast ‘Racist,’ ‘Antisemitic’ Bristol Leaders

Bristol City Council

Residents of a Connecticut town clamored to the city’s council meeting Tuesday, blasting its local leaders as unethical racists, antisemites, and homophobes.

Bristol previously made headlines when a “Keep CT White” rally was held and one of the city’s former rotary club members made less than positive comments about Black people on social media, but community members say issues run much deeper.

“I’m here today to talk about vetting, lack of judgment, and basic common sense specifically when it comes to appointments made by the current mayor [Jeff Caggiano] and his council,” Stacie Roberge addressed the crowd from the dais.

