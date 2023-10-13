Dillon Danis Strikes Logan Paul in the Face with a Microphone during Final Press Conference, Potentially Jeopardizing Fight Cancellation

Dillon Danis threw a microphone that hit Logan Paul in the face on Thursday

Paul left the stage holding his head and appeared to be bleeding

This could put their fight on Saturday in danger of being canceled.

Logan Paul’s fight with Dillon Danis could be in jeopardy after the two men fought on Thursday afternoon.

Danis and Paul were on stage discussing their upcoming fight when ugly scenes broke out.

Danis was furious about some comments Paul made about his supposed daughter.

The two men engaged in a verbal argument before things got physical, putting their fight on Saturday in doubt.

Danis launched himself at Paul and hit the 28-year-old in the face with his microphone – connecting cleanly on the WWE star’s forehead.

Dillon Danis threw a microphone that hit Logan Paul in the face during their last press conference

Danis had to be taken away by security after the incident, while Paul left the stage holding his head.

Danis seemed proud of his actions and later tweeted about it on social media.

Paul was immediately removed from the scene, holding his head in his hands. Meanwhile, Danis remained on stage as KSI and Tommy Fury came out.

Paul was seen later that evening leaving the scene with his hood up. When asked how he was feeling, Paul replied: “Yes, everything is fine. How are you doing?’

Meanwhile, Danis seemed happy with how the incident unfolded, as he tweeted a photo with blood on the ground alongside the caption: “Play with fire, burn yourself p** **@LoganPaul”.

He followed up with another video showing Paul quickly leaving, writing: “Running away like the asshole he is.”

Paul and Danis have been constantly clashing, pardon the pun, in the build-up to Saturday’s fight.

Danis attacked Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, on social media, leading her to file a $150,000 lawsuit against him.

Paul’s fiancée also took out a temporary restraining order against Danis after his incessant attacks on social media.

Paul seeks to silence Danis once and for all on Saturday night. However, it remains to be seen if this fight will still happen.

Danis and Paul were on opposite sides of the stage during the press conference, but came to blows as they left.