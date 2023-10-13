Resonating with Emotion: Meg, a Student Teacher, Shares her Thoughts on the Importance of Respect for Teachers

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

What impact has a teacher had on your life?

Key points: Australia’s teacher shortage expected to get worse

Meg Southcombe, a student teacher, sparked an online conversation demanding more respect for teachers

International education expert Pasi Sahlberg suggests culture change to solve Australia’s education problems

That’s the question Meg Southcombe asks whenever anyone challenges her about her decision to become a teacher.

The retort saw the 20-year-old student teacher go viral.

A shared clip showing Meg’s emotional reaction to her ABC nightly news show The Drum has been viewed more than a million times on ABC’s Instagram and Tic Tac accounts.

Loading Instagram content

In the 56-second clip, Meg challenges society to “start setting an example of the respect that teachers need.”

“Societal norms around teachers have changed,” says Meg when asked by host Ellen Fanning what was needed to address Australia’s teacher shortage.

“They educate the future, the future that will probably take care of your children.”

The reaction to Meg’s passionate response was overwhelmingly positive, with many commenters agreeing that more “respect” is needed for teachers to address the workforce issue.

THE Ministry of Education projects that Australia’s teacher shortage will worsen, with an estimated shortfall of 4,100 teachers nationally by 2025.

A international education report published by the OECD in April found that Australian teachers were working “above average” hours and dealing with some of the worst classes compared to the rest of OECD member countries.

International education expert Professor Pasi Sahlberg says it should be “easy to join” Meg’s call for greater recognition of educators.

“It is true that teachers feel increasing pressure from the system above and from parents on the sidelines. In addition, there are more and more children who need support and guidance. special love at school,” he says.

“The problem with Australian teachers is that they are overworked and underpaid. This is the main reason why so many experienced teachers are considering changing jobs.

“Teaching and parenting have one thing in common: both are much more complicated today than before.”

“Keep Preaching”

Meg, who describes herself as a “normal” person, was stunned by the reaction to the clip. Since the video was shared on social media, Meg claims she has been approached by strangers at work and university.

“I was working in a hospital on Friday night and a man came up to me and said ‘I’m a director, keep preaching and keep going’ and I just thought ‘wow, people were really watching’.”

Meg is currently in her second year of a degree in Education at Newcastle University. She completed a practical session as a trainee teacher and admits she is still learning the job.

“It’s good to go viral but I’m not an expert (in teaching), I’m only 20, I have so much to experience and so much to learn,” she says.

“The clip went viral because I spoke from my heart.

“It shows you that people will listen to you if you’re passionate about anything. It doesn’t matter what you talk about.”

For Meg, the call for respect is not limited to education: it is aimed at anyone working in a field of expertise.

“If I’m talking to a pool lifeguard about chlorine measurements, I’m going to stand there and listen because that’s their area of ​​expertise, regardless of whether someone has a degree,” she says.

“College degree or no degree, no matter what you do, the respect is in who you meet and how you treat people.

“We are all unique in our different fields and as far as I’m concerned, that’s what makes the world diverse and interesting and keeps everyone engaged.”

Not progressive through negativity

Meg says even the inevitable negative comments on social media have only reinforced why it’s important to talk about the role and importance of teachers.

“I’ll just shout it louder for the people in the back,” Meg says.

“That’s why I focus on it, (people who feel disappointed in their education) should look to teaching and think, this is why we need young people who are passionate about their work to go out and do good job as a teacher.teacher.

“It’s about correcting a mistake, so people can look and think, ‘Hey, I’m glad there are good teachers now.’

“It’s about passion and how much you’re drawn to it. If you express it, you’ll always turn heads.”

Address the problem

Professor Sahlberg began his educational career in his native Finland, a country renowned for having one of the most successful school systems in the world.

Professor Pasi Sahlberg provides education policy advice to governments around the world. (Provided)

He believes Australia should consider Finland’s emphasis on continuing education up to postgraduate level, building confidence in the system and encouraging more professional collaboration between teachers.

“Teachers are required to have a master’s degree corresponding to the school where they teach. This alone has increased respect for teachers, in the same way that doctors and lawyers with similar levels of academic preparation are respected,” he says.

“Teachers have been given more professional autonomy and responsibility in their schools, which has increased confidence in teachers as professionals. Trust is an essential condition for respecting and valuing teachers.

“Teachers spend significantly less time teaching in the classroom, leaving them more time to collaborate and plan their instruction during school days. The lack of time teachers spend together during school days is the most important missing ingredient in Australian schools.”

Loading…