Armored Truck Driver Critical After Being Shot, Robbed In Philadelphia; Suspects At Large

An armored truck driver is battling for his life after being shot and robbed at a South Philadelphia bank on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, an employee of Brink’s, was inside the armored truck parked near the Bank of America along the 1900 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard when, at approximately 2:34 p.m., a group of at least two suspects approached him and opened fire, according to the police.

During the attack, the driver sustained at least one gunshot wound to the chest. The suspects made off with the victim’s firearm and a bag containing an undisclosed sum of money.

After the robbery and shooting, the suspects fled the scene and were last observed in a sedan along Snyder Avenue, police said. There is a possibility that a third suspect may have served as the getaway driver.

The wounded victim was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The FBI is leading the investigation, with the Philadelphia Police Department offering their support. Authorities have refrained from releasing descriptions of the suspects.

