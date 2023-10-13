Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Iowa Man Dies After Getting Stuck In Grain Bin

    An incident in northern Iowa has resulted in the death of a man after he became trapped inside a grain bin.

    According to Mitchell County Sheriff Gregory Beaver, the ordeal unfolded following a 911 call received on Wednesday afternoon regarding a grain bin emergency. First responders rushed to the scene and discovered 69-year-old Dennis Ray Fischer, a resident of Mitchell, trapped inside the grain bin.

    Efforts to rescue Fischer persisted for an extended amount of time, with rescuers trying to free him. Despite their efforts, Fischer was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding how Fischer became trapped remain unclear.

    Sheriff Beaver took the opportunity to stress the importance of farmers being aware of the potential dangers associated with grain bins, particularly during the harvest season.

