Jill Duggar Shares Her Perspective on the Israel-Hamas Conflict, Drawing from a Personal Experience of Living in Fear during a 2015 Mission Trip to El Salvador with Husband Derick and Their Infant Son

Jill Duggar took to social media to share her own take on the war between Israel and Hamas – saying she too “knows the feeling” of being involved in a violent conflict.

The 32-year-old posted a statement on Instagram Stories in which she compared her experience working as a missionary in El Salvador, which was at the time overrun by gang violence, to that of civilians caught up in El Salvador’s burgeoning terrorist conflict . Gaza strip.

“My heart is heavy for anyone living in a war-torn country,” Jill wrote.

“Although very different, I know the feeling of living in another country, sometimes terrified by the very real threat that my husband and I, along with our baby, could be murdered while our close friends have been kidnapped and murdered.”

In a second Instagram Story, Jill then shared a quote from German theologian Martin Niemoller and pointed out that she had “Jewish and Arab friends.”

She continued: “Our personal situation was temporary. I can’t imagine having to face these daily threats at home, surrounded by an inescapable and exhausting war.

‘There is no easy solution. But evil brutality and terrorism cannot reign… It must be stopped,” the statement concluded.

She also linked to a video by Mandana Dayani in which the lawyer and activist berates so-called “liberal” protesters in America for expressing support for the ruling Palestinian political faction, Hamas, which, she stressed, is a “terrorist organization”.

In a second Instagram Story, Jill shared a quote from German theologian Martin Niemoller and wrote: “There are no easy answers to war, but evil, heinous terrorist actions must be stopped.”

“I have Jewish and Arab friends…and neither tolerated terrorist actions.

“In fact, some of my Arab friends have even told me in tears how personally they have been affected by the extremists and how they disagree with the actions taken by terrorist groups and want it to stop.”

She concluded by adding the hashtag I Stand With Israel.

In 2015, Jill and her husband Derick, now 34, along with their newborn son Israel, embarked on a mission trip to El Salvador.

As Jill wrote in her memoir, Counting the Cost, over the months they spent there: “The gang situation in El Salvador got even worse.

“There were many more police officers on patrol in the capital, San Salvador, and in our small village, some stores and houses had started to hire armed guards.

“We had our own guard since we arrived, but it didn’t seem like much protection anymore,” she continued, noting the tendency of gangs to target individuals known to be wealthy.

Therefore, during the trip, the threat of being kidnapped constantly loomed.

One evening, while Derick was “somewhere”, Jill and “some of the ladies on the squad” were inside the church when they heard a number of gunshots ring out nearby. , prompting everyone to find hiding places.

Jill remembers how she hid in a closet with Israel, feeding him so he wouldn’t cry.

It turned out to be a false alarm, triggered by one of the guards on the church grounds who was “flaunting himself,” who had “let his friend fire his gun.”

Later, Jill discovered that TLC “decided to take out ransom insurance against us, which made us feel even more vulnerable.”

At the time, the network was preparing to launch the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff Counting On, initially focused on Jill and her sister Jessa.

Of the environment she witnessed in El Salvador, she wrote: “Almost every man in the country was in a gang, even boys as young as seven or eight. There were only two ways out: either you die or you join a church.

“For some reason, gangs would leave Christians alone, but only if the person was truly committed to their church,” she said.

Jill and Derick had grown closer to a family that included their teenage daughter Fatima.

Fatima’s boyfriend, Raul, had apparently managed to leave a gang by joining the church – but, out of nowhere, he still ended up being kidnapped off the street – never to be heard from again.

“Shortly after, Fatima and her mother Rosa arrived at the church in tears.

“They told us that the gang had asked them not to ask any questions or search for Raul or his body, and that if they did, they would be next,” Jill wrote of the incident.